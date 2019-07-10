News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy settles case against Dublin City Council for €750k over fall from balcony

Boy settles case against Dublin City Council for €750k over fall from balcony
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 03:46 PM

A boy who, when he was three years old suffered injuries when he fell from a third-floor balcony in a Dublin inner-city complex, has settled his High Court action for €750,000.

The little boy was playing when it is claimed he climbed the cut-out feature on the balcony to look at children playing in the playground below and fell on to the concrete flagstones below.

He suffered a brain injury along with paralysis of his left arm and has also been left with a weak leg. The settlement, the court heard, was on the basis that it was acknowledged that liability was at issue in the case.

Counsel for the boy, Ronnie Robins SC, told the court it was an extremely tragic case. The boy had been living with his mother at the time.

The boy through his father had sued Dublin City Council over the accident on April 29, 2010. It was claimed it was a term of the tenancy that the premises, and in particular the balcony, were safe, in particular for children, and that the balcony was constructed or modified so that children could not easily climb it.

The claims were denied and the Council contended the circumstances around the alleged accident were not foreseeable and the premises was suitable in the circumstances for the housing of the boy and his family.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure on part of those charged with the supervision of the boy to ensure he did not climb onto the edge of the balcony and fall off.

READ MORE

High Court quashes permission for 200 Dublin homes after incorrect version of planning files posted online

Counsel told the court the boy, now aged 12, is "a happy fellow who likes to talk about football".

As part of the settlement is an agreement that the boy and his father can remain in their Council accommodation.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said what happened to the little boy was sad and tragic and he wished them well for the future.

More on this topic

Past champion dog handler at Crufts faces prison for knife-point muggingsPast champion dog handler at Crufts faces prison for knife-point muggings

Senior Garda succeeds in pre-trial motion in case over alleged flawed recruitment process of two Deputy CommissionersSenior Garda succeeds in pre-trial motion in case over alleged flawed recruitment process of two Deputy Commissioners

Murder trial hears accused had injuries after stabbing boyfriend and had said he had attacked herMurder trial hears accused had injuries after stabbing boyfriend and had said he had attacked her

High Court quashes permission for 200 Dublin homes after incorrect version of planning files posted onlineHigh Court quashes permission for 200 Dublin homes after incorrect version of planning files posted online

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

No longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event toldNo longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event told

Irish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patientsIrish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patients

Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'

'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »