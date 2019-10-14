News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy settles case against creche mentioned in RTE Investigates documentary

File photo.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 02:33 PM

An eight-year-old boy, who as a baby attended a creche mentioned in an RTE expose documentary on the treatment of pre-school children, has settled his High Court action for €30,000.

Lucas Doyle was under two years of age when it is claimed footage of the RTE documentary 'A Breach of Trust' shows him being allegedly strapped into a chair for two hours at the Giraffe creche, Belarmine, Stepaside, Co. Dublin.

In the High Court today, Mr Justice Garret Simons approved a settlement of €30,000 in the boy's case.

Lucas Doyle,The Elm, Parkview, Stepaside, Dublin had through his mother Aisling Emmet sued Giraffe Childcare Unlimited Company and its managing director Simon Dowling.

The boy attended the Giraffe creche in Belarmine between August 2012 and May 2013 starting when he was 11-and-a-half months old until he was one year and eight months of age.

In 2013, the Belarmine Giraffe creche was one of three premises selected by the RTE Primetime Investigates programme to be the subject of an undercover investigation into the standard of care provided by pre-school services within the State.

It is claimed that 10 days before the RTE documentary was aired the producer and cameraman of the programme came to the boy's home with footage due to be broadcast.

Disclosures Tribunal: Whistleblower says Noirín O'Sullivan told his superior that gardaí should isolate him

The footage from the Belarmine creche, it is claimed, showed Lucas in a room where children were allegedly being shouted at.

It is claimed the footage showed Lucas was allegedly restrained in a chair for two hours on one day.

The boy's parents were advised by Giraffe Childcare new safeguards had been put in place but his mother sourced alternative childcare for the boy.

The boy was later reported to have recovered well from any unsettling experience he may have allegedly had.

Mr Justice Simons approved the settlement.

crecheRTE InvestigatescourtTOPIC: Court case

