Boy seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling being treated in Dublin hospital

A boy is being treated in hospital in Dublin for serious injuries after a crash in County Offaly.

The 9-year-old was cycling his bike on a minor road at Heathfield, Pollagh when he was hit by a car at around 2pm yesterday.

He was treated at the scene and was airlifted to Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin.

He has since been transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

The driver of the car was not injured and the scene has been examined by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí at Tullamore are investigating the circumstances of the collision and say that enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Tullamore Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.