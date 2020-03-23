News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy loses fight for life after being attacked by family’s Rottweilers

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, March 23, 2020 - 05:35 PM

Gardaí are continuing to investigate an “appalling” tragedy in which an eight-year-old boy died after being attacked by his family’s own dogs.

The boy is believed to have been in the garden of his home, located in the Tallaght area of south Dublin, at the time.

The attack took place on Sunday afternoon and the boy died from his injuries yesterday morning.

It is understood the boy’s father was in the family home or was working in a business yard, which is attached to the house, when the attack happened and made the discovery.

The dogs are both believed to be Rottweilers.

Emergency services were alerted and the boy was taken first to Tallaght Hospital, before being transferred to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Despite the efforts of doctors the injuries were fatal and the boy passed away yesterday.

The dog warden was notified about the incident and the dogs were confiscated.

The horrific attack occurred at around 4pm on Sunday at a house in the Corbally area, near Citywest, just off the main Blessington Road.

Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating the incident.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed the boy had died as a result of injuries sustained in the attack.

Senior sources said gardaí will “investigate all aspects” of the case, but described it as an “awful tragedy”.

Statements will be taken from the father as part of the investigation, but sources said the matter is being treated “sensitively”.

A garda file will be prepared for the coroner on the boy’s death.

An appeal for the privacy of the family has been issued.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South West, Seán Crowe, said it is an “appalling nightmare” for the family and expressed his sympathies to all concerned.

Rottweilers are among 11 dog breeds for which ownership restrictions apply in Ireland, mainly relating to their presence in public areas.

TOPIC: Dog attack

