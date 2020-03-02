News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy left with 'relatively minor' scar on his face from dog bite settles case for €78k

By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 01:33 PM

A young boy who was bitten on the face by a dog he bent down to pet has settled his High Court action for €78,519.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the settlement for James Holden over what he said was an "unfortunate incident" near his home in Clonee, Dublin, when the boy was 10 years old.

The judge said the settlement was "generous" and he was happy to approve it.

The court also heard that treatment for the boy has gone well and the incident did not hugely disrupt his life.

James has been left with a "relatively minor" scar arising from the incident which had also had a psychological impact in that it made him understandably wary of dogs, the judge added.

Through his mother Melissa Holden, James sued over the incident which occurred on July 3, 2018, when the boy, then aged 10, bent down to pet a dog while playing with friends near his home at The Grove, Pheasant's Run, Clonee, Dublin 15.

It was claimed the dog suddenly and without warning leaped up and bit the boy on the face.

James suffered lacerations to his right forehead and temple areas and was treated at Temple Street Hospital.

While his wounds were described as having healed well, he has been left with a scar on the right temple area measuring some 4.5cm.

Liability was admitted by the owners of the property where the incident occurred.

When the case came before Mr Justice Simons today, John Nolan BL, for James, said he was recommending approval for a settlement offer of €78,519, comprising €75,000 general damages and €4,519 special damages

The judge said it was a very good settlement and he would approve it.

