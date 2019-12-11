News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy knocked down by car at Cobh St Patrick’s Day parade days before seventh birthday settles for €53k

File photo of Cobh.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 05:02 PM

A little boy who was injured when he was knocked down while crossing the road after the St Patrick’s Day parade in Cobh, Co. Cork, has settled his High Court action for over €53,000.

Daniel Foley was just a few days short of his seventh birthday when he was thrown onto the car bonnet and rolled off, landing heavily on the ground.

The boy had watched the town parade on March 17, 2017, and was walking away when the accident happened.

He suffered fractures to his hip, ribs and lower jaw as well as lacerations and had to spend four days in hospital.

The settlement is against the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) as the court heard there was no insurance in place and it has not been possible to trace the car owner or driver.

Daniel Foley, now aged nine, of The Orchard, Rushbrooke Links, Cobh, Co Cork, had through his father Pat Foley sued a Romanian national, who was the owner of the car and the driver, a Spanish national, along with the MIBI.

It was claimed there was a failure to pay any or any adequate and proper attention to the fact that it was St Patrick’s Day and that there were festivities ongoing in the town of Cobh.

There was, it was further claimed, a failure to appreciate the road and traffic conditions pertaining and to drive accordingly.

The boy, it was claimed, also suffered severe shock and loss of consciousness.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remained for four days.

He also was unable to eat anything that was not in liquid form for two weeks. The court heard the boy has made a good recovery.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the final settlement of €53,748.

