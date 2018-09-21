Boy killed in Derry road crash remembered as ‘lively, full of fun and popular’

Tributes have been paid to an eight-year-old boy who died in Co Derry following a road crash.

The PSNI said the incident took place close to the entrance to a service station on Glenshane Road in Maghera.

It happened at around 8pm last night.

The boy has been named locally as Daniel Bradley.

Kilronan School in Magherafelt, which Daniel attended, described him as “lively, full of fun and popular”.

In a statement posted on its website, the school said: “It was with great shock and sadness that we learned last night of the death of one of our pupils, Daniel Bradley, as a result of a road traffic accident.

“Daniel was a much-loved member of our school community.

Daniel was a pupil at Kilronan School in Magherafelt (Kilronan School/PA)

“He was lively, full of fun and popular with all who knew him.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to his parents, sisters, grandparents and wider family circle at this very sad time and we ask that you would keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The family are involved with Watty Graham’s GAA club in Maghera.

The club has postponed a tournament which had been due to take place tomorrow out of respect for the family.

“Our community lost a very special wee boy last night,” the club said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to Daniel Bradley’s parents James and Janice, his sisters Lucy, Emily, Katie, his grandparents and wider family circle at this terrible time.

“As a result, tomorrow’s Under 10 Fergal ‘Rick’ McCusker tournament is postponed until next Saturday. Participating clubs will be notified via email.

“Daniel loved everyone and everyone loved Daniel. Fly high ‘Dan the man’.”

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has expressed his sympathies to the family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young boy as they come to terms with this terrible loss,” he said.

“Most of us cannot begin to imagine what the family are feeling upon receiving this devastating news.

“I am confident the local community will rally to support them at this deeply sad time.”

Inspector Andy Harvison said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage.

- Press Association