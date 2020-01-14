News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy from West Cork town sent to Oberstown after failed lunchtime drugs test

Boy from West Cork town sent to Oberstown after failed lunchtime drugs test
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 03:27 PM

A teenage boy has been sent to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus after he failed a lunchtime drugs test ordered by a judge, having come before the court for continuous breaches of bail conditions.

The 15-year-old, who lives in a West Cork town, had been placed on strict bail conditions including a nightly curfew when he appeared before the district court on November 28 last.

But Judge James McNulty heard that he has been missing from his home on a spate of occasions recently as gardaí checked to see whether he was adhering to those conditions. The judge also heard the boy had gone missing from his home address for four days at one point.

The arresting Garda said he had arrested the youth on foot of a bench warrant and brought him before the court in Skibbereen.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the judge that there had been “continuous” breaches of the curfew which meant the boy should be at home between 9pm and 7am.

The conditions had been relaxed temporarily over Christmas to facilitate a visit to see relatives but Sgt Kelly said when Gardaí checked at his home at 10.40pm on December 30, there was no answer.

Between January 1 and January 5 the teenager left his home for four days, Sgt Kelly said. Then when Gardaí checked at 2.30am on January 5 there was no answer.

On January 7 he did not return home until 5am, and on January 8 he was not there when Gardaí checked at his home at 9.15pm and again at 10.20pm.

Sgt Kelly also said that the teenager was to sign on daily at his local Garda station, but had not done so since New Year’s Eve.

The boy’s solicitor, Ray Hennessy, said he had been aware of the situation following discussions with a probation officer.

Judge McNulty said: “If he is to be released on bail it will be on the basis of random oral drug fluid testing.”

He then ordered a test to be conducted over the next hour, at a Garda station.

The judge was told the boy's mother was not available and he asked the probation officer in court to check on the availability of a remand bed at Oberstown, indicating that the boy was likely to be sent there.

After a break for lunch Sgt Kelly said the boy had tested positive for cannabis.

He said the state was objecting to bail and seeking a remand in custody, while Mr Hennessy said he knew the probation officer was also keen to have the breaches of bail terms addressed.

Judge McNulty said: “In view of the repeated, continuous and continuing breaches of curfew and having regard to the oral fluid drug testing done during lunchtime, this 15-year-old should be remanded to Oberstown.”

The Judge also directed that a psychological assessment be carried out but that it does not need to be ready by the time the teenager next appears before court.

The boy was remanded in custody to appear before Clonakilty District Court on January 21.

The teenager is currently facing a number of charges, including in relation to an assault on another young person.

READ MORE

General Election to take place on February 8; President dissolves 32nd Dáil

More on this topic

Man 'viciously' kicked and punched father to death in drunken row, murder trial toldMan 'viciously' kicked and punched father to death in drunken row, murder trial told

Sisters of Dublin cinema businessman Paul Ward suing him for €31.5mSisters of Dublin cinema businessman Paul Ward suing him for €31.5m

Hospital apologises to woman with cancer over smear test, Case settled for €1.2mHospital apologises to woman with cancer over smear test, Case settled for €1.2m

Ex-partner to stand trial accused of murdering beauty therapist, Nadine LottEx-partner to stand trial accused of murdering beauty therapist, Nadine Lott


CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin

Varadkar and Johnson laud North talksVaradkar and Johnson laud North talks

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time


Lifestyle

Green tea leaves are the green tips of the tea plant, picked and dried, but not subjected to the same withering andoxidation as the leaves in black tea.Michelle Darmody: How to use green tea in baking

My kids have terrible manners. I dished up their porridge this morning, filled their bottles with water, sat them down, and waited.Learner Dad: We don’t thank our parents enough

Anyone thinking of vamping up their interiors this year should take a look at Instagram where certain looks and accessories are trending along with gorgeous pictures for inspiration, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Insta inspiration: Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors ideas

Time to ditch the same old sandwiches.How to make sure your child has a nutritionally balanced lunchbox

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »