Boy, charged with rape when he was 15, to be sent for trial at Central Criminal Court

File photo of the Central Criminal Court.
By Tom Tuite
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 03:30 PM

A teenage boy has been charged with rape of a female in Dublin almost two years ago.

The boy, 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court.

He was charged with rape of a female at a housing estate in west Dublin on a date in August 2018. He was aged 15 at the time of the allegation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

The Children’s Court has discretion to consider dealing with most serious offences that are otherwise sent to a higher court.

It can only do so taking into account the age and level of maturity, as well as other relevant factors, into consideration.

However, it cannot consider accepting jurisdiction if a young person is charged with rape.

The boy, who has not indicated how he will plead, was remanded on bail to appear again at the juvenile court next month to be served with a book of evidence by the prosecution. Once served, he can then be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

He was accompanied to court by counsel and a family member. Bail was set subject to him obeying several bail terms.

He was warned that he must surrender his passport and not apply for new travel documentation, reside at a specific address and have no contact with, or threaten, the complainant.

