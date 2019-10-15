News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy awarded €18k after saw falls on his foot in woodwork class

Boy awarded €18k after saw falls on his foot in woodwork class
By Simone Smith
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 02:38 PM

A 14-year-old boy who fractured his foot after a saw fell on it while he was attending a woodwork class at school has been awarded damages of €18,000 in the Circuit Civil court.

Judge John O’Connor heard that Blake Egan of Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1, had been taking part in a woodwork lesson at Larkin Community College on Champions Avenue, Cathal Brugha Street, Dublin 1, when the accident had occurred on April 9, 2018.

Barrister Stephen O’Leary, counsel for Blake, who sued through his mother Ciara O’Dea, told the court that during the woodwork class a bandsaw had fallen off the table and landed on Blake’s right foot.

Mr O'Leary told the court that Blake had been left shocked and distressed by the incident. He said Blake had been taken to the Accident & Emergency department of Temple Street Hospital to have his foot examined.

Counsel said Blake had some swelling to his foot but that following an x-ray he appeared to have had no bone injuries and had been discharged from hospital.

Two days later Blake had been told to return to Temple Street Hospital as an x-ray report had indicated an undisplaced fracture. .

Mr O’Leary, who appeared with Killeen Solicitors, said that Blake had been supplied with a walking boot which he had worn for three weeks.

He said 11 months after the accident, in March 2019, Blake had noticed that his right ankle had at times felt numb and he believed it had been affecting his ability to run.

Counsel said Blake had been told by the doctor who examined him that his foot had appeared normal. The doctor said there had been a mild effect on Blake’s walking and climbing stairs.

Mr O’Leary told the court he had been happy to recommend a total settlement offer of €18,803. Judge O’Connor approved the settlement offer from Larkin Community College and the City of Dublin Education and Training Board.

READ MORE

Three years more jail time for man 'caught with 300 times the drugs required for minimum sentence'

More on this topic

16-year-old mugged three people in 20 mins to fund €50-a-day cannabis habit16-year-old mugged three people in 20 mins to fund €50-a-day cannabis habit

Man who had nearly 10,000 indecent images and videos of children gets 30 months in prisonMan who had nearly 10,000 indecent images and videos of children gets 30 months in prison

Ex-rugby star Shane Byrne will fully respond to claims about conduct of waste company's affairs, judge toldEx-rugby star Shane Byrne will fully respond to claims about conduct of waste company's affairs, judge told

Jail for man who attacked woman and her two children during attempted carjacking after fleeing accidentJail for man who attacked woman and her two children during attempted carjacking after fleeing accident


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Emergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork cityEmergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork city

Rape trial hears of ‘help me’, ‘I’m hurt badly’ text messagesRape trial hears of ‘help me’, ‘I’m hurt badly’ text messages

M8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding; Reports of localised flooding elsewhereM8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding; Reports of localised flooding elsewhere

Varadkar’s approval rating tops 50% as Fine Gael maintain opinion poll leadVaradkar’s approval rating tops 50% as Fine Gael maintain opinion poll lead


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »