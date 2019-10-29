News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy A's grandfather: 'Much-loved' grandson 'incredibly remorseful for what happened'

Anastasia Kriegel
By Eoin Reynolds
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 03:41 PM

The grandfather of Boy A, who was convicted of the murder and aggravated sexual assault of Ana Kriegel, has told the Central Criminal Court that his grandson was "incredibly remorseful" about what happened to the teenage girl and wished it never occurred.

Taking the stand today, the man said he had "sincere and utter sympathy" for the Kriegel family and could not imagine their loss.

"The death of a child is a parent's worst nightmare especially given the horrific circumstances of Ana’s death. Having listened to Ms Kriegel, who spoke so elegantly and passionately, what I have here does not go close to what she said about Ana and the consequences of her death," he said.

Boy A's paternal grandfather said he would like to express the family's "sincerest regret and remorse" and he knew that the teenager was "incredibly remorseful for what happened" and wished "it never occurred".

Boys between the ages of 11 and 13 can be a difficult time, both mentally and physically, he said, adding that boys of this age can be difficult for parents and teachers to manage but the majority of them remain "unaffected by new circumstances". The man said his grandson was "one of the majority", who loved practical subjects such as art, science, woodwork as well as metalwork and nothing pleased him more than preparing detailed drawings and making models.

"I am personally heartbroken that my much-loved grandson could have been involved in something like this," he said, adding that his grandchild was a loving, caring and kind child, who never showed aggression or ill-temper.

He said Boy A was much-loved by his parents and grandparents. "There will be a major gap in all our lives without his constant presence. Our lives have been turned upside down, all going through huge emotional turmoil and loss," he continued.

In summary, the man said he will support his grandson in any way that he can, now and in the future. "I hope to have ongoing positive involvement with his rehabilitation and development," he concluded.

'Imagine the terror. Imagine the pain' - Geraldine Kriegel describes sleepless nights imagining Ana's fear

