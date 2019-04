A toddler has died following a farm incident in Co Wexford.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the farmyard accident which happened at Carrigabruise, Carleys Bridge in Enniscorthy at around 4.30pm today.

A three-year-old boy received serious injuries when he was hit by what is described as a low loader.

He was rushed to Wexford General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai say their investigations are continuing.

- Press Association