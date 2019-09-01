Boy, aged 7, dies after being struck by truck

A seven-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Dublin.

The collision occurred at St. Joseph's Way, Ballymun, shortly after 4.30pm this afternoon.

The child was rushed to Temple Street Children's University Hospital in a serious condition, where he passed away this evening.

The driver of the truck, a 30-year-old man, was taken to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Garda Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

They are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station.

The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.