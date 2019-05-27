NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Boy A told gardaí he saw Boy B 'struggling' with Ana Kriegel, jury hears

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 12:33 PM

The jury in the Ana Kriegel trial is viewing recorded interviews carried out with one of two boys accused of her murder following his re-arrest last July.

Both boys deny murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl in a room at an abandoned farmhouse in Dublin on May 14 last year.

Both boys deny murdering Anna Kriegel while BOY A is also facing a further charge of aggravated sexual assault.

The court heard Boy B was first arrested on May 24 last year, one week after Ana’s body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan.

The body of Ana Kriegel was found at a derelict farmhouse in Lucan

During the course of those initial interviews, he told them about calling for Ana on the day she went missing. He claimed it was at the request of Boy A.

While in an abandoned house near the park where he said he and Ana met Boy A as arranged, he said he saw Boy A flip Ana onto the ground while choking her.

He was re-arrested six weeks later and the jury has begun to hear what he said to gardaí in the interviews that followed.

He told detectives he couldn't see his face while he was choking her because his hood was up but he said he saw him taking her clothes off and he described them both as “struggling”.

He claimed Boy A turned to him as he stood in the doorway with this look on his face that he couldn't describe.

