Boy, 8, dies following attack by dogs in Dublin

Update: An 8-year-old boy who received serious injuries after he was attack by two dogs at his home has died.

The boy passed away this morning at Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin.

The rottweilers, believed to be the family's own dogs, have since been put down.

Gardai at Tallaght Garda Station are investigating but it is being treated as a tragic incident.