Boy, 8, dies following attack by dogs in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 01:45 PM

Update: An 8-year-old boy who received serious injuries after he was attack by two dogs at his home has died.

The boy passed away this morning at Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin.

Earlier: An 8-year-old boy remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked by two dogs at his home in Dublin.

The rottweilers, believed to be the family's own dogs, have since been put down.

The boy was badly hurt in the attack and was taken to Tallaght Hospital and then removed to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

He remains in a serious condition this morning.

Gardai at Tallaght Garda Station are investigating but it is being treated as a tragic incident.

