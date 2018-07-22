Home»Breaking News»ireland

Boy (8) dies after two-car collision in Co Down

Sunday, July 22, 2018 - 11:05 AM

An eight-year-old boy has died after a road collision in Banbridge, Co Down.

PSNI have confirmed that the fatal two-car crash happened on the Aughnacloy Road yesterday.

Inspector Gregory Beckett said: "The boy tragically died at the scene of the two-vehicle collision which occurred at around 5.20pm on Saturday evening, involving a silver Audi Q3 and a silver Ford Focus.

"Three other people have been taken to hospital and are being treated for injuries which are described as serious."

It is understood one of those being treated in hospital is a child.

The road was closed for some time following the collision but has since re-opened.

PA


KEYWORDS

Road CollisionCrashDownBanbridge

Related Articles

Irish woman (21) dies in car crash in Canada

Woman knocked down outside Dublin shopping centre remains in hospital

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Mayo

78 people die on Irish roads in first six months of 2018

More in this Section

Fianna Fáil falls to lowest level of support in two years, poll finds

Families of Berkeley balcony collapse victims gather to mark third anniversary

Tribute paid following death of former minister Martin O'Donoghue

Calls for investment into fire services nationwide


Today's Stories

Plea for safety upgrades at Blarney Castle after tourist injures himself

Slane shopkeeper still tots up with pen and paper

Men querying paternity ‘is an unfair weapon’

Irish pub owner comes to rescue of scammed inter-railers

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 21, 2018

    • 2
    • 6
    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 30
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »