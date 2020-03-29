News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo

Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo
By Joel Slattery
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 09:46 PM

Gardaí are treating as a tragic accident the death of a six-year-old boy in Co Mayo who was found in a stream.

It happened at around lunchtime when gardaí were told the child was missing from his home in Rehins Fort, in Ballina.

"Shortly after 1pm, gardaí received reports that a six-year-old boy had gone missing from his home at Rehins Fort, Ballina," a garda spokesperson explained.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in Castlebar where he was pronounced dead, the spokesperson added.

A post mortem will now take place.

READ MORE

Cork man tells court garda spitting incident was 'big joke' as he is charged with assault

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teenGardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teen

Update: Yasmin Noble has been found safe and wellUpdate: Yasmin Noble has been found safe and well

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Meath manGardaí appeal for information on missing Meath man

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Dublin manGardaí seek help in finding missing Dublin man


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

New regulations to enforce coronavirus restrictions agreed by StormontNew regulations to enforce coronavirus restrictions agreed by Stormont

Funeral masses to be celebrated after crisis has passed, church saysFuneral masses to be celebrated after crisis has passed, church says

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...

Spring forward: Don't forget clocks go forward tonightSpring forward: Don't forget clocks go forward tonight


Lifestyle

'That ladder you’ve got out is it safe; do you know what you’re doing?'Ireland's DIYers causing problems for doctors during covid19 crisis

As one of the tens of thousands of people who took full advantage of recent fine weather to walk in the outdoors, it was clear to be seen that the vast majority of people were observing the physical distance advice.Donal Hickey: Stick to lowland walkways

For Tory islanders however, being cut off is a way of life.Islands of Ireland: Isolation a way of life on Tory

Louisa Earls is a manager at Books Upstairs, D’Olier St, Dublin.We Sell Books: Virus response writes a new chapter for Books Upstairs

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »