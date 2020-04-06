News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy, 5, killed after fall on farm in Roscommon

Boy, 5, killed after fall on farm in Roscommon
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 08:56 AM

A five-year-old boy has been killed when he fell from a trailer on a farm in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí were called to the scene in Castlerea at around 5.40pm yesterday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place in Roscommon University Hospital.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been informed of the incident and they will conduct an investigation.

Jim O'Connor, the chairman of Roscommon IFA, says it is a terrible tragedy.

Mr O'Connor offered his condolances to the immediate and extended family of the young boy.

"Incidents such as this really do put life into perspective and they are always a tragedy.

"It is one of the saddest things that I have heard in a very long time."

READ MORE

Covid-19 testing to ramp up to 4,500 per day in ‘really crucial week’

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Changing timesIrish Examiner View: Changing times

Surveyors highlight the risk posed by Covid-19Surveyors highlight the risk posed by Covid-19

Ronan O'Gara: Earls has more credit in the bank than StockdaleRonan O'Gara: Earls has more credit in the bank than Stockdale

Anne O'Mahony: farmers in the eye of the swarm as locusts descendAnne O'Mahony: farmers in the eye of the swarm as locusts descend


More in this Section

Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complexMan, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex

Covid-19 testing to ramp up to 4,500 per day in ‘really crucial week’Covid-19 testing to ramp up to 4,500 per day in ‘really crucial week’

‘Economic suicide’ to impose austerity after Covid-19 crisis passes‘Economic suicide’ to impose austerity after Covid-19 crisis passes

Food banks delivering for those most in needFood banks delivering for those most in need


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll looks ahead at the best things to watch this weekFive TV shows for the week ahead

Frank O’Mahony of O’Mahony’s bookshop O’Connell St., Limerick. Main picture: Emma Jervis/ Press 22We Sell Books: O’Mahony’s Booksellers a long tradition in the books business

It’s a question Irish man Dylan Haskins is doing to best answer in his role with BBC Sounds. He also tells Eoghan O’Sullivan about Second Captains’ upcoming look at disgraced swim coach George GibneyWhat makes a good podcast?

The name ‘Dracula’, it’s sometimes claimed, comes from the Irish ‘droch fhola’, or ‘evil blood’. The cognoscenti, however, say its origin is ‘drac’ — ‘dragon’ in old Romanian.Richard Collins: Vampire bats don’t deserve the bad reputation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »