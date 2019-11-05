Boy, 4, told mother after genital warts diagnosis that teen had sexually assaulted him

A four-year-old Co. Clare boy told his mother that a teenage boy had committed a sex act on him after medics diagnosed the four-year-old having perianal genital warts.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, the accused - now 20 - went on trial charged with the sexual assault of the boy who was aged between three and four at the time in 2014.

The 20-year-old denies the charge.

Opening the case on behalf of the State, Patrick McGrath SC told the jury that they will hear evidence from the complainant - now aged nine - via video link tomorrow.

Mr McGrath told the jury that because of the boy’s particular young age the evidence where he makes the allegation against the accused is by way of a video recorded interview that will be shown to the jury tomorrow.

Mr McGrath said: “In this case, two specialist Garda interviewers interviewed him in a Garda station in a special suite set aside for the purpose of interviewing young or vulnerable complainants or witnesses outside the court.”

He said that the accused has a presumption of innocence and is entitled to test the evidence and therefore the child will be available to be cross examined via video link from another room at the courthouse after the jury has seen the recorded Garda station interview being played.

Mr McGrath told the jury that after the boy was diagnosed with having the perianal genital warts in hospital, he told his mother on the way home in April 2015 that a teenage boy had committed a sex act on him.

Mr McGrath told the jury that they will hear details of the conversation between the boy and his mother during the trial.

He said that the boy was diagnosed with the genital warts after he was earlier brought to hospital by his father over concerns the father had.

The boy’s father brought him to the hospital after he noticed that his son was upset after going to the toilet.

When helping his son go to the toilet, the father noticed a blood-stained tissue and that something wasn’t right or normal with his son.

Mr McGrath stated that the four-year-old then made an allegation to his father concerning the accused teenager.

Mr McGrath said that in due course after the initial diagnosis in hospital, the then four-year-old boy was brought to a sexual assault unit in April 2015 to undergo a further examination.

He said that the Garda investigation took a number of statements from witnesses in the case.

Mr McGrath said that the accused - then aged 16 - was arrested in May 2015 on suspicion of committing anal rape.

Mr McGrath said that the accused was interviewed on a number of occasions at a Co. Clare Garda station and during the course of the interviews the accused “denied having ever done anything of this kind to the boy”.

The trial continues tomorrow.