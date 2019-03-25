NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Boy, 3, rushed to hospital after hit-and-run in Cork city in 'serious condition'

Anglesea Street Garda station
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 06:18 PM

A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Cork city this evening.

Shortly before 4pm boy was stuck by a car at Castle Meadows off Skehard Road.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

The young boy was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital and his condition is understood to be serious.

READ MORE

Two men suffer head injuries in Tipperary pub attack

The scene of the incident was preserved and is currently being examined by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to motorists with dash cams who were driving in the Skehard Road and Castle Meadows area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111.

More on this topic

17th century Cork couples needed ‘insurance policies’ of up to €200k to get married

Cork-Limerick motorway 'a shocking waste of taxpayers' money', lobby group says

Man, 30s, due in court after serious assault in Cork

43,000 commute from Cork county to jobs in city

More in this Section

17th century Cork couples needed ‘insurance policies’ of up to €200k to get married

Teenage boy tried to murder woman he met on social media

Breast cancer assessments offered in fewer hospitals ‘to consolidate services’

'I almost ended up on her lap': Supervet describes awkward encounter with Queen


Lifestyle

As Big Sean speaks out about his mental health, Five more celebs open up on male anxiety

Sex advice with Suzi Godson: We’re getting divorced — but we’re still having sex

Open your mind to making an entrance

Sleeping next to a loud snorer? Here’s how to finally get some peace at night

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »