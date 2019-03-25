Boy, 3, rushed to hospital after hit-and-run in Cork city in 'serious condition'

A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Cork city this evening.

Shortly before 4pm boy was stuck by a car at Castle Meadows off Skehard Road.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

The young boy was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital and his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene of the incident was preserved and is currently being examined by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to motorists with dash cams who were driving in the Skehard Road and Castle Meadows area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111.