Boy, 3, dies after pool incident on holiday

A three-year-old boy who was found unconscious in a swimming pool in Spain on Monday has died.

The boy, named locally as Avery Greene from Mallow, was on holiday in Cabo Roig, south of Alicante, with his family when he was found unresponsive in the pool on Monday morning.

Local media reported that the boy was spotted by a passer-by saw who initially thought he was a doll floating in the water.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate him at the scene for more than an hour, before an air ambulance rushed Avery to Alicante General Hospital, where he died yesterday.

It is understood that Avery was the youngest of three children and that his grandparents operate a popular pub in Cork City.

Spanish police confirmed Avery’s death in a statement to the Irish Examiner.

“On Monday, around 11am, emergency services were warned about the possible drowning of a 3-year-old boy in a pool in a residential area of Cabo Roig, Orihuela Costa in Alicante,” they said.

“After an hour of resuscitation he was taken by helicopter to the General Hospital of Alicante, where he died in the early hours of Tuesday.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is providing consular assistance to the boy’s family.