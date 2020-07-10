News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy, 17, to challenge constitutionality of Covid restrictions

Boy, 17, to challenge constitutionality of Covid restrictions
By Tom Tuite
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 04:17 PM

A 17-year-old boy, who became the first juvenile charged with breaking the Covid-19 movement restrictions, is preparing to mount a challenge to the constitutionality of the law.

The teen was allegedly “travelling nationwide” and putting the public at risk.

He was charged in May with three counts of breaching the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act, 2020.

The emergency law, which can carry a six-month sentence, was introduced as a measure aimed at preventing the spread of the pandemic.

Members of his family have been infected with the coronavirus, the Dublin Children’s Court was told.

The breaches are alleged to have occurred in Clondalkin and Blanchardstown in Dublin, on April 28 and three days earlier, and in Co Limerick on April 27.

After getting bail on May 8 he repeatedly broke bail terms.

The bail was revoked on May 21 at the Dublin Children’s Court. However, the teenager subsequently made a successful application in the High Court and was released again.

He appeared again at the juvenile court today. He has not yet entered a plea to the Covid-19 related charges.

Defence solicitor Sandra Frayne’s application for an adjournment was granted.

READ MORE

'His actions demolished all goodness': Former principal jailed for abuse

She told Judge Brendan Toale that a challenge to the constitutionality of the new legislation is under consideration.

Senior counsel has been working on it and next week she will know if leave has been granted by the High Court to proceed.

He was ordered to appear again in two weeks for an update on the challenge.

At his previous hearing, the juvenile court had heard the teen had 18 bench warrant for failing to turn up to court for other cases, from February 2017 until March this year.

The court heard the teenager’s family has been affected by the pandemic but the boy was driving around the country “posing a danger for everyone he is in contact with”.

“He is travelling nationwide in MPVs (mechanically propelled vehicles), causing risk to the public not only by travelling but by spreading Covid,” a garda told the court.

He also 26 other charges of theft, cannabis possession and dangerous driving, endangerment and other motoring offences such has having no licence or insurance. These offences are alleged to have happened between March 12 and April 27 this year.

His other charges are at various stages. He is awaiting sentence on some matters and still facing trial on others.

READ MORE

Boy, 14, accused of beating elderly man with iron bar in front of his wife

More on this topic

Burglar jailed after rape threat at women's homeBurglar jailed after rape threat at women's home

'Video' assault accused back in court over Carrigaline incident'Video' assault accused back in court over Carrigaline incident

Sea fisherman loses Court of Appeal case over length of trawlerSea fisherman loses Court of Appeal case over length of trawler

'We have had no sleep whatsoever': Cork 'Covid Party House' case hears from residents'We have had no sleep whatsoever': Cork 'Covid Party House' case hears from residents

CourtsCovid 19TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Donohoe has 50/50 chance of getting top Eurogroup job, says MEPDonohoe has 50/50 chance of getting top Eurogroup job, says MEP

Gyms in Northern Ireland set to reopen following Covid-19 lockdownGyms in Northern Ireland set to reopen following Covid-19 lockdown

Mary Lou McDonald settles with ex-Fianna Fáil TD over alleged defamatory tweetMary Lou McDonald settles with ex-Fianna Fáil TD over alleged defamatory tweet

CAB seize over €66k in cash and a car as part of investigation into crime groupCAB seize over €66k in cash and a car as part of investigation into crime group


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher explores temples of Zoom to get verdict on relocation from boardroom to spare roomWhat we've learned from world's biggest remote working experiment

As those of us who love to have friends round are tentatively sending out invitations, we’re also trying to find a workable balance with necessary social distancing rules, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable manners: How to entertain at home post-lockdown

Helen O’Callaghan says asthma sufferers need to watch pollen levelsBreathe easy: Pollen tracker protects asthma sufferers

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »