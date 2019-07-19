News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy, 17, missing in Dublin

Boy, 17, missing in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 05:27 PM

Gardaí are looking for a 17-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Dublin.

John O'Donovan from Ballymun was last seen on Wednesday, July 10.

He is 5’10” in height, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes and has a scar on the back of his neck.

When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, grey hoodie, black cap and blue and white runners.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him should contact Ballymun Garda Station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

"Those cows would have been coming to me” - Cork farmer claiming €1.6m in damages

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage boy missing for 11 daysGardaí appeal for help to find teenage boy missing for 11 days

Gardaí appealing for help finding missing Dublin manGardaí appealing for help finding missing Dublin man

Gardaí issue appeal for help to find missing Kerry teenagerGardaí issue appeal for help to find missing Kerry teenager

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 29-year-old missing in DublinGardaí appeal for help in finding 29-year-old missing in Dublin

MissingDublinTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

French Minister urges Britain to sign up to Withdrawal Agreement during border tripFrench Minister urges Britain to sign up to Withdrawal Agreement during border trip

Judge says individual assessments can be made around Personal Insolvency ArrangementsJudge says individual assessments can be made around Personal Insolvency Arrangements

Minister: Lessons must be learned from search and rescue deaths as new oversight plan is publishedMinister: Lessons must be learned from search and rescue deaths as new oversight plan is published

Fears major sewerage and flood projects are driving businesses out of West Cork townFears major sewerage and flood projects are driving businesses out of West Cork town


Lifestyle

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »