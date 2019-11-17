News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy, 16, dies after being struck by car in Limerick

Boy, 16, dies after being struck by car in Limerick
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 08:51 AM

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a car in Co Limerick.

Gardaí at Newcastle West are investigating the crash which happened in Garraunboy, Adare in the early hours of this morning at approximately 3.45am.

A boy, 16, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car. His body remains at the scene and will be removed shortly to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver, who is in his late 40s, was uninjured.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct their examination shortly. The road remains closed which is the N21 at the Newcastle West side of Adare village and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Newcastle West are appealing for any witnesses to this road traffic collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 - 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Former Army official blames Taoiseach for air ambulance cutbacks


LimerickCrash

More in this Section

Protest against Co Leitrim asylum housing plans stood down with immediate effectProtest against Co Leitrim asylum housing plans stood down with immediate effect

Eoin Ó Broin: Housing is 'single biggest failure' of coalition GovernmentEoin Ó Broin: Housing is 'single biggest failure' of coalition Government

Gardaí release men arrested in connection with Lucan shootingGardaí release men arrested in connection with Lucan shooting

Gardaí investigating overnight attempted theft of ATM in LouthGardaí investigating overnight attempted theft of ATM in Louth


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

Following South Africa’s deserved Rugby World Cup victory I felt it was about time that I featured some of their wines.Wine with Leslie Williams

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »