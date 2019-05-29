Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing of teen in Dublin

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Azzam Raguragui in a south Dublin park earlier this month.

The 18-year-old, who was due to sit his Leaving Cert this summer, was stabbed during a row at Finsbury Park, Dundrum on May 10.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being rushed to St James's hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Today, a teenage boy was brought before the Children's court where he was charged with murder.

He was given legal aid and remanded in custody for a week to Oberstown Detention Centre.