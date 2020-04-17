News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy, 16, charged with damaging 22 cars of wedding guests in Cork

Boy, 16, charged with damaging 22 cars of wedding guests in Cork
File photo.
By Liam Heylin
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 05:11 PM

Visitors from Dublin and Meath who attended a wedding in Cork suffered break-ins to their cars as the celebrations went on in the hotel, a court has heard.

A 16-year-old has now been charged with criminal damage to 22 cars.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said at the juvenile court of Cork District Court that some property such as designer sunglasses was stolen from several of the cars.

In one case the 152-registered silver Hyundai i4 was driven from the scene and later found crashed. The inspector said the insurance company declared the car a write-off.

Judge Mary Dorgan accepted jurisdiction to deal with 21 charges related to the alleged causing of criminal damage to the cars.

However, the judge said she would need to be told of the value of the Hyundai that was written off before deciding if that case could be dealt with at district court level or by judge and jury at the circuit court.

Insp. O’Donovan said that information would be before the court in a fortnight, and the judge adjourned it until then.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating as Cork robbers target 'vulnerable people' in southside of city

Emma Leahy said the prosecution had already supplied the defence with a summary of the evidence against the accused and this would be considered before May 1.

The young defendant was remanded on bail on condition that he would keep a curfew to be home every night by 10pm until 8am, be of good behaviour and abstain from all intoxicants.

Judge Dorgan warned the youth that he would be going to Oberstown detention centre if there was any breach of bail conditions.

Insp. O’Donovan said gardaí could be calling to his home more than once every night to make sure he is keeping his curfew.

Judge Dorgan said: “These are serious bail conditions and he has to take the matter very very seriously.”

The 22 charges relate to an alleged crime spree on Saturday, January 11, last when visitors from Dublin and Meath had parked their cars near the hotel at Silver Springs in Cork city.

Reference was also made to a number of young people being involved in the crime spree but the 16-year-old who was charged with 22 offences was the first to appear in court on the matter.

READ MORE

CUH cites impending court proceedings as it refuses to give review details

More on this topic

Man appears in Cork court in connection with €125k drugs seizureMan appears in Cork court in connection with €125k drugs seizure

Man who breached order admits putting his mother in fear by climbing into her garden shedMan who breached order admits putting his mother in fear by climbing into her garden shed

Provisional liquidators appointed to Irish arm of fashion retailer Laura AshleyProvisional liquidators appointed to Irish arm of fashion retailer Laura Ashley

Company confident business can be saved as interim examiner appointed to City Jet Company confident business can be saved as interim examiner appointed to City Jet


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available

Calls for TD's travel expenses to be cut during crisisCalls for TD's travel expenses to be cut during crisis

Finance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 responseFinance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 response

'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps shows how interior design can offer a fascinating teaching moment for all ages.How to get the family involved in home decorating projects

Can you get top marks in our entertainment quiz? Let us know!Quick quiz: Test you entertainment knowledge with these 10 questions

Taking the gym to the nation, personal trainer Ray Lally challenges Daíthí Ó Sé to a 15-minute training session in a new RTÉ series. Brendan O'Brien reports.Work it out: Dáithí and Ray join forces to help get the nation moving

Measures taken to tackle Covid-19 have dramatically changed how dental care is provided, says Helen O'Callaghan.In the teeth of a crisis: Pandemic leaves dentists struggling to deliver a service

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »