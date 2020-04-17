Boy, 16, charged with damaging 22 cars of wedding guests in Cork

Visitors from Dublin and Meath who attended a wedding in Cork suffered break-ins to their cars as the celebrations went on in the hotel, a court has heard.

A 16-year-old has now been charged with criminal damage to 22 cars.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said at the juvenile court of Cork District Court that some property such as designer sunglasses was stolen from several of the cars.

In one case the 152-registered silver Hyundai i4 was driven from the scene and later found crashed. The inspector said the insurance company declared the car a write-off.

Judge Mary Dorgan accepted jurisdiction to deal with 21 charges related to the alleged causing of criminal damage to the cars.

However, the judge said she would need to be told of the value of the Hyundai that was written off before deciding if that case could be dealt with at district court level or by judge and jury at the circuit court.

Insp. O’Donovan said that information would be before the court in a fortnight, and the judge adjourned it until then.

Emma Leahy said the prosecution had already supplied the defence with a summary of the evidence against the accused and this would be considered before May 1.

The young defendant was remanded on bail on condition that he would keep a curfew to be home every night by 10pm until 8am, be of good behaviour and abstain from all intoxicants.

Judge Dorgan warned the youth that he would be going to Oberstown detention centre if there was any breach of bail conditions.

Insp. O’Donovan said gardaí could be calling to his home more than once every night to make sure he is keeping his curfew.

Judge Dorgan said: “These are serious bail conditions and he has to take the matter very very seriously.”

The 22 charges relate to an alleged crime spree on Saturday, January 11, last when visitors from Dublin and Meath had parked their cars near the hotel at Silver Springs in Cork city.

Reference was also made to a number of young people being involved in the crime spree but the 16-year-old who was charged with 22 offences was the first to appear in court on the matter.