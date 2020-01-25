Boy, 15, stabbed during assault in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which occurred in Dublin yesterday evening.

At 9.30pm a 15-year-old boy sustained a stab wound in what is believed to have been an altercation between two groups of youths near Portmarnock Beach.

The youth was taken from the scene by car to Malahide Garda Station where he was treated by Garda ASU members.

He was removed by Ambulance to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

"Gardaí are anxious to hear from any witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of the entrance to Portmarnock Beach, Velvet Strand, Coast Road and Wendell Avenue between 9pm and 10pm or to anyone with camera footage that could assist the investigation," said Superintendent Gerry Donnelly.

"Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have been using public transport in that vicinity and came across large groups of youths availing of transport services."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station - 01 6664600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

Garda scene of crime officers are currently examining the scene, no arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.