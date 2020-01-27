Boy, 15, missing in Dublin since Saturday

Gardaí in Dublin are looking for a teenage boy missing since Saturday afternoon.

Ryan McGuiness, 15, was last seen in the Main Street area of Swords at approximately 4pm on Saturday.

He is described as being 5'8", with brown hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

When last seen Ryan was wearing a blue tracksuit, black Nike footwear and a black body warmer.

Ryan is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Dublin 8 areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Balbriggan on 01 802 0510.