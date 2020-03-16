Boy, 14, held on criminal damage charge as mother awaits Covid-19 results

A Dublin youth accused of a rampage at his own home has been remanded in custody for breaking bail terms while his mother awaits the results of Coronavirus tests.

The boy, aged 14, had been granted bail with strict conditions after he was charged with criminal damage to windows at his home on a date last month. His mother was named as the injured party.

Dublin Children’s Court had heard a knife was allegedly produced in the incident.

On March 2 last, bail was granted but he had been ordered by the Children’s Court judge to obey a curfew at his home and be contactable by mobile phone.

However, he went missing the following day and on March 7 after he was picked up by gardaí he was brought back to court and remanded in custody with an order for an assessment to be carried out.

He appeared again today at the Children's Court and was represented by counsel.

His mother could not attend because of underlying health problems as a result of which she was tested for Covid-19. Results were still awaited.

Pleading for bail, counsel submitted that the teen was welcome at his home. The boy was also drug-free, the barrister submitted.

Judge Marie Quirke noted the mother was the injured party in the boy's latest charges and he had failed to comply with bail terms.

She further remanded him in custody for another two weeks saying the court would at that stage know the state of his mother’s health.

The teen also has other charges for trespassing with intent to commit theft, and stealing bicycles on dates last year.

The boy has not yet indicated how he will plead.