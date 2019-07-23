News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy, 13, who had ear 'tightly gripped' and held by teacher awarded €17,500

Boy, 13, who had ear 'tightly gripped' and held by teacher awarded €17,500
By Ray Managh
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 05:33 PM

A 13-year-old schoolboy, whose ear was “tightly gripped” and held by a teacher in class, has been awarded €17,500 damages against his school and the Dublin and Dunlaoghaire Education and Training Board.

Judge James O’Donohoe heard in the Circuit Civil Court Tuesday that Logan Ryan was assaulted by a teacher while he sat at his desk last year in Deansrath Community College, Westbourne, Clondalkin, Dublin.

Barrister Conor Kearney, counsel for the boy, told the court that the assault occurred in November last year and was followed by a second assault only three days later from the same teacher.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Chris Horrigan of Blake Horrigan Solicitors, said Logan, who is now aged 14, had been sitting at his desk when his teacher grasped the upper aspect of his right ear lobe and held it tight for about 10 seconds before releasing his grip.

He said the assault occurred on November 16 last year and on November 19, while Logan was sitting leaning forward in his seat, the same male teacher leaned across and placed his forearm against Logan’s chest pushing him backwards.

Mr Kearney said the boy had been held in this backward position for about five seconds.

He said that in the aftermath of the first incident his right ear had become painful and discoloured at the point of contact by his teacher. He had also developed some back pain as a result of the second incident.

Since the incidents, Logan had been fearful of meeting the teacher in his school grounds and had felt anxious while attending school. He had suffered pain, distress and discomfort.

Logan, who had sued the defendants through his mother Sandra Ryan, of Kilronan Court, Clondalkin, had maintained he had been assaulted on both occasions.

Ms Ryan stated in an affidavit before the court that the teacher in question had written and apologised for his behaviour relating to both incidents.

Judge O’Donohoe approved a settlement offer of €17,500 on behalf of both defendants.

More on this topic

Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan facing prison within 48 hours for breaching court orders over homePamela Flood and Ronan Ryan facing prison within 48 hours for breaching court orders over home

Teacher loses appeal over notification to Vetting Bureau over relationship with former studentTeacher loses appeal over notification to Vetting Bureau over relationship with former student

Former Crufts winner temporarily avoids prison sentence for three knife point muggingsFormer Crufts winner temporarily avoids prison sentence for three knife point muggings

Judge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from liftJudge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from lift

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Judge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from liftJudge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from lift

Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018

Boy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flightBoy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flight

DUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concernDUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concern


Lifestyle

Robert Plant and Saving Grace review: Top class ensemble made for a memorable night at the Everyman in Cork, writes Joe DermodyGig review: Robert Plant and Saving Grace at the Everyman

Kya deLongchamps is mesmerised by early French glass paperweightsIn a bubble: The glittering history of French glass paperweights

During my first pregnancy I developed a network of spider veins on my thighs. Even more appeared during my second pregnancy. What would you recommend?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »