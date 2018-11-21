Boy, 13, accused of mugging woman who was left with fractured skull

A then 13-year-old boy has been accused of taking part in a vicious mugging in Dublin which left a woman with a fractured skull.

The boy, now aged 14, was charged with robbery at the North Circular Road on April 4 last.

File image of Dublin's Childrens Court.

Detective Garda Ruairi O'Connor told the Dublin Children's Court the woman had been walking home when she was “set on” and knocked to the ground.

Her handbag, laptop and mobile phone were taken and she was “punched a number of times”, Judge John O'Connor was told.

The court heard she was taken to the Mater Hospital and suffered a fractured skull.

Judge O'Connor acceded to request from defence counsel Alison Fynes to adjourn the case until a date in December when a co-accused will be before the court.

There has already been disclosure of CCTV evidence to her instructing solicitor, she said.

A hearing has to take place to determine whether the case should remain in the Children's Court or instead be sent forward to the Circuit Court which has tougher sentencing powers.

The juvenile court has the discretion to accept jurisdiction for cases involving serious charges by taking into account issues relating to the age and maturity of the defendant.