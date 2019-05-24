NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Boy, 12, charged after Derry disorder

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 05:44 PM

A boy has been charged with riotous behaviour following disorder in Derry on Thursday.

The 12-year-old was also accused of possessing an article with intent to damage property.

He is due to appear at the local Magistrates’ Court next month.

Trouble broke out in the Moss Park area of the city after police were called to a hoax security alert near a polling station being used for the European elections.

Two 16-year-olds have been released on bail pending further inquiries, police said.

- Press Association

