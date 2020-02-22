News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy, 11, in serious condition after being knocked down by van

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 08:30 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was knocked down by a van in Co Donegal.

At approximately 5.30pm, the boy was struck by the van on Slavery Road, Tullyarvan near Buncrana. He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and removed by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital in Co. Derry.

His condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the van, a man in his 50s was uninjured.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and local diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Slavery Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm yesterday, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí peacefully resolve 54-hour barricade incident in Co Donegal


