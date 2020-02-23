Boy, 11, dies after collision with van in Donegal

An 11-year-old boy who was knocked down by a van in Co Donegal has died in hospital from his injuries.

The boy had been struck by the van on Slavery Road, Tullyarvan near Buncrana on Friday evening and was rushed by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital in Co. Derry.

He was then transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Saturday morning, but has since died there this evening.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s was uninjured.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Slavery Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on 21st February 2020.

They are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.