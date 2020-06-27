Boy, 11, airlifted to hospital after two-car crash in Co. Cork

An 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a crash in Co. Cork.

The collision involving two cars happened in the Knocknaboul area of Ballydesmond at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon.

The boy was a passenger in one of the cars and was airlifted to Limerick Regional Hospital.

The driver and three other passengers of the same vehicle are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have examined the scene and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are appealing for any road users who may have dashcam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.