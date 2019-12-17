News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy, 10, threatened with deportation allowed to stay in Ireland after 67,000 sign petition

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 09:07 PM

A ten-year-old boy from Co. Wicklow is being allowed to stay in Ireland after having a threat of deportation lifted.

Eric Zhi Ying Mei Xue, who goes to St Cronan's school in Bray, was born in Ireland but is not a citizen.

His mother arrived in Ireland from China in 2006 and lost her final appeal against a deportation order in 2018.

However, a decision has been made to allow Eric to stay here following a petition that was signed by over 67,000 people.

A 2004 referendum passed that meant children born in Ireland to non-Irish parents were no longer automatically entitled to Irish citizenship.

