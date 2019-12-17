Boy, 10, threatened with deportation allowed to stay in Ireland after 67,000 sign petition

A ten-year-old boy from Co. Wicklow is being allowed to stay in Ireland after having a threat of deportation lifted.

Eric Zhi Ying Mei Xue, who goes to St Cronan's school in Bray, was born in Ireland but is not a citizen.

His mother arrived in Ireland from China in 2006 and lost her final appeal against a deportation order in 2018.

However, a decision has been made to allow Eric to stay here following a petition that was signed by over 67,000 people.

A 2004 referendum passed that meant children born in Ireland to non-Irish parents were no longer automatically entitled to Irish citizenship.