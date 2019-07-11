News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy, 10, dies after drowning in Co Louth

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 02:58 PM

A 10-year-old boy has died after drowning in Co Louth.

It happened at a house in Carlingford earlier today.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the coroner.

