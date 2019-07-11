Boy, 10, dies after drowning in Co Louth

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
A 10-year-old boy has died after drowning in Co Louth.
It happened at a house in Carlingford earlier today.
He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he was pronounced dead.
Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the coroner.
