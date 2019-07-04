Boxing club to form guard of honour at funeral of champion boxer Kevin Sheehy

Funeral arrangements have been announced for champion boxer Kevin Sheehy who gardaí allege was murdered, in his native Limerick city, last Monday.

Mr Sheehy, aged 20, from John Carew Park in Limerick and a member of the St Francis Boxing Club, died in a hit-and-run incident at Hyde Road, on the south of Limerick.

Gardaí said his body was discovered at the scene around 4.40am.

Mr Sheehy’s removal is due to take place from Crosses Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, between 4.30pm-7pm tomorrow.

Funeral Mass is to take place at Holy Family Church, Southill, at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Mr Sheehy’s St Francis club mates are expected to form a guard of honour for their beloved “champ”, who had been tipped to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

He had won five Irish titles, four in the last year, and was under-22 champion at the time of his death.

Mr Sheehy is survived by his parents Kevin and Treacy, and siblings. His partner Emma Colbert is expecting their first child in a few weeks.

Logan Jackson, who appeared before Limerick court yesterday charged with the murder of boxer, Kevin Sheehy. Picture: Paul Beard courtesy of the Coventry Observer.

A 29-year-old man appeared before Limerick District Court yesterday charged with Mr Sheehy’s murder.

Logan Jackson, (aged 29), with an address at Longford Road, Longford, Coventry, England, was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on July 9.

Gardaí are to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions on the arrest of a male teenager who was questioned about Mr Sheehy’s murder and later released without charge.