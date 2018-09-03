Boundary tunnel road to get vital repairs

By Sean O’Riordan

Two local authorities have agreed to carry out night-time repairs to a spectacular mountain tunnel road on the county bounds between Cork and Kerry.

The Caha Mountain pass, through stone-cut tunnels, is one of the key roads linking West Cork and South Kerry.

A 12-night road closure will be in place later this month from 7pm to 7am between Glengarriff in West Cork and Kenmare on the other side of the county boundary.

Businesses, delivery drivers, coach tour operators and daily commuters and tourists will all breathe a sigh of relief at the decision as the mountain pass was initially due to close, for five days, from Monday until Friday next.

However, Kerry County Council in agreement with Cork County Council are now expected to undertake the works over a longer period, between Monday, September 24 and Saturday, October 6.

Water erosion to the surface and the tunnels necessitated repair works.

The mountain drive is part of the national secondary roads network, being part of the N71 which is the main tourist artery in West Cork.

The county boundary runs through one of three hand-hewn tunnels. Approaching from the Cork boundary, the road overlooks famed Bantry Bay while after traversing three hand-hewn tunnels, the magnificent Sheen Valley on the Kerry side somes into view.

Welcoming the decision, Bantry-based Cllr Danny Collins said “at last, there’s now light at the end of the tunnel”.

It was generally accepted the works had to be done as surveys, undertaken recently, had identified loose and hollow rock which required some remedial works to be carried out.

“I want to thank Kerry County Council for working with the public and listening to the representation from public representatives, as the day road closures in early September would have had major damaging consequences to the tourism sector in the West Cork region which I represent.”

An initial outcry, earlier this year when the proposed works were announced, had led to a public meeting in Kenmare attended by Kerry councillors Johnny Healy-Rae and Dan McCarthy along with Cllr Collins and his TD brother Michael Collins.

Business people, and in particular tourism interests at the meeting, mainly spoke of their frustration at the timing of the closures and had pleaded with politicians to press for the work to be done by night.

“In the meantime, Kerry Co Council has been lobbied and an agreement has been reached with Cork Co Council,” he said.

Cllr Collins said any proposed daytime repair works and road closures would have severely inconvenienced daily commuters and involved lengthy detours.

Kenmare and Glengarriff, either side of the pass, continue to enjoy off-season tourists which would also have been affected by extended road works.

Meanwhile, a €2m surfacing scheme on the Cork side of the tunnel is also scheduled for October but Cllr Collins said he had called on the County Hall executive to defer the scheme until after the October Bank Holiday weekend due to continuing tourism activities.