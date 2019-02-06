Boss of fundraising firm at centre of donations investigation is too ill to travel from France, court told

A court has heard how the boss of charities fundraising platform, Pembroke Dynamic, Peter Conlon is in France and is too ill to travel to Dublin but is willing to meet the liquidators of the firm to see if High Court proceedings can be resolved.

Mr Conlon's firm is at the centre of an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of some €3.8m in donations.

Last year, the High Court granted liquidator Myles Kirby an injunction freezing Mr Conlon's assets, including his bank accounts, below a value of €3.8m.

Those orders remain in place

Following his investigation into the firm's affairs, Mr Kirby is also seeking various orders against Mr Conlon, including an order that he be made personally liable for the company's debts.

It is claimed that Mr Conlon returned to Ireland in December following his release from prison in Switzerland, where he was convicted of embezzlement.

The liquidator was unable to proceed with the application late last month because he did not know Mr Conlon's exact whereabouts, if he was aware of the proceedings, or if he had been served with the documents in the case.

Today, Gerard Meehan BL for the liquidator told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds that contact had been established with Mr Conlon since the matter had last been before the court.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, which is also probing Pembroke Dynamics affairs, had furnished Mr Kirby with Mr Conlon's contact details, counsel said.

Counsel said that the third party in an e-mail had informed Mr Kirby's lawyers that Mr Conlon is currently in France, but was "too ill to return to Dublin" for Wednesday's hearing.

Counsel said the email also stated that his illness had been certified by a doctor in Ireland, and that proof of his condition could be provided to the court if required.

Counsel said the email also stated that subject to his health Mr Conlon was prepared to meet with Mr Kirby in France later this month to see if matters between the parties could be resolved without any further costs being incurred.

Counsel said that Mr Conlon's offer to meet his client has neither been agreed nor rejected by Mr Kirby and was considering the offer.

Ms Justice Reynolds, who deemed that Mr Conlon has been served with the relevant documents in the case, agreed to the adjourn the matter for three weeks.

The Judge said that on the next date evidence concerning Mr Conlon's health should be put before the court.

In January 2018, Mr Kirby was appointed as liquidator of Pembroke Dynamic over a €400,000 debt owed to Revenue.

Pembroke, which previously traded as Ammado Internet Services, was an online donation platform through which people could give money to various charities - with the company taking 5%.

Mr Kirby sought freezing orders after he commenced an investigation into the firm's affairs.

He claims various charities have not received some €3.8m donated to them via the platform.

Mr Kirby claims Mr Conlon, 64, with an address at St Mary’s Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin is "guilty of very serious misconduct" as company funds were used for personal expenditure.