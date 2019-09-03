News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boris Johnsons' father apologises for comment about Irish people shooting each other

Boris Johnsons' father apologises for comment about Irish people shooting each other
Former MEP Stanley Johnson
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 09:16 AM

Former MEP Stanley Johnson, father to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has “apologised profusely” for his previous comments about the Irish shooting each other.

In October 2018 he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that irrespective of the solution for the border on the island of Ireland after Brexit “if the Irish people want to shoot each other, they will shoot each other".

“I want to apologise profusely for saying that,” he told Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday.

Both the Irish and UK governments had made it clear that they were not going to consider a hard border and he hoped that would be the case.

When asked about the abuse his son is receiving, Mr Johnson said that it comes with the territory. “I shudder to think at the amount of abuse Boris gets.”

He said that he thought his son is “doing the right thing. I can’t fault him.

He is doing his very best to avoid a no deal Brexit which would hurt the Irish economy and the European economy.

“Boris is moving the dial.”

Mr Johnson expressed amazement at members of the Conservative party who had indicated they would vote against the government.

“When the UK voted in June 2016, they voted to leave. That is a constitutional decision.”

He added that his son has agreed to make the time for debate. “The line he’s taking today is proper and is constitutional.”

He also said that he hopes his son goes for a holiday after the Brexit issue is sorted. “I think he is burning the candle at both ends, but I think he’s up for it.”

READ MORE

Liberal Democrat MP: We can legislate against no-deal Brexit

More on this topic

Tory rebels vow to defy Boris Johnson's ‘hypocritcal’ threats in no-deal Brexit showdownTory rebels vow to defy Boris Johnson's ‘hypocritcal’ threats in no-deal Brexit showdown

A guide to the looming Commons showdown over BrexitA guide to the looming Commons showdown over Brexit

Liberal Democrat MP: We can legislate against no-deal BrexitLiberal Democrat MP: We can legislate against no-deal Brexit

Pro-Remain Tory to quit at next electionPro-Remain Tory to quit at next election

Stanley JohnsonTroublesBoris JohnsonGMBTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7

Senior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torchSenior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torch

Taoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospitalTaoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospital

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assaultGardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assault


Lifestyle

Two ads banned by a watchdog were so mildly offensive that they wouldn’t even cause a Twitter storm, saysShould we ban sexist ads?

If you have had a realistic look at all the expenses of the coming academic year and know you cannot cover it out of savings and/or earnings then it is time to look at credit options.Credit may be a realistic option for college loans

The Dropout, a six-part series from ABC Radio, explores one of the scandals of the decade in the rise of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos.Podcast Corner: Billionaire’s bloody mess makes for great listening

Angela Whyte tells Marjorie Brennan how audiences appreciate the lighthearted moments in the musical version of Angela’s AshesMerry in our misery: Audiences love lighthearted moments of Angela's Ashes musical

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »