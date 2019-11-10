News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»BREXIT

Boris Johnson's comments on barriers to trade crossing Irish Sea defended

Boris Johnson's comments on barriers to trade crossing Irish Sea defended
By Press Association
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 10:09 AM

Boris Johnson was right to claim there would be no barriers to trade crossing the Irish Sea after Brexit, a UK business minister has said.

Kwasi Kwarteng defended the British Prime Minister after he said there would be “no forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind” under his Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Johnson’s comments suggested Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay had been wrong to say goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK would face checks as a result of the Brexit deal struck with the EU.

But Mr Kwarteng told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday that the Mr Johnson was “absolutely right” in his remarks.

He said: “I think that the whole point of the deal is that we want to have a frictionless border but at the same time we want to leave the EU…

“From our side we want to have as little bureaucratic interference as possible and I think what the Prime Minister said is absolutely on the money.”

He said his understanding was that there would not be exit summary declarations.

Mr Johnson told Conservative supporters and Northern Ireland business figures last week that the Secretary of State’s advice was not correct.

The Tory leader, in a video shared by Manufacturing NI on Twitter, said there would be “no forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind” as a result of his Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Johnson was asked by Irwin Armstrong, owner of CIGA Healthcare, whether he could “go back to my company in the morning and tell my staff we will not be filling in any customs declarations for good leaving Northern Ireland to go to GB?”.

The PM replied: “You can.”

Mr Kwarteng was also asked about Mr Johnson’s likening of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to Soviet leader Stalin – who persecuted Russian landowners in the 1930s.

He said: “The comparison was about the philosophy and the Marxism.

“Nobody is suggesting that Jeremy Corbyn is going to line people up and shoot them, nobody is suggesting that.”

READ MORE

Russia, China and Iran actions could inadvertently lead to war, says UK Defence Chief

More on this topic

Senior figure in People’s Vote campaign steps down pending harassment probeSenior figure in People’s Vote campaign steps down pending harassment probe

New UUP leader attacks Boris Johnson over ‘sell-out’ Brexit dealNew UUP leader attacks Boris Johnson over ‘sell-out’ Brexit deal

Boris Johnson tells Northern Ireland businesses to ‘bin’ customs formsBoris Johnson tells Northern Ireland businesses to ‘bin’ customs forms

Johnson says 'Northern Ireland has got a great deal' in Brexit planJohnson says 'Northern Ireland has got a great deal' in Brexit plan


Boris JohnsonBrexitGE2019general electionKwasi KwartengtradeTOPIC: Brexit