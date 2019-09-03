Boris Johnson 'ready to find ways forward' in Brexit talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

British prime minister Boris Johnson will visit Dublin next week for his first face-to-face meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and for discussions on Brexit.

Confirming the meeting in the House of Commons today, Mr Johnson said he wants discussions on an all-Ireland approach to agriculture and food products.

"We recognise that for reasons of geography and economics agri-food is increasingly managed on a common basis across the island of Ireland. We are ready to find ways forward that recognise this reality provided it clearly enjoys the consent of all parties and institutions with an interest. We will also be discussing this with the EU shortly and I will be discussing it with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when I see him in Dublin on Monday."

The confirmed meeting follows Mr Vatradkar's invitation to his counterpart to come to Dublin as far back as July. While the two leaders have spoken by phone, this will be their first meeting since Mr Johnson became prime minister.

All eyes will be on what progress both leaders can make on the Brexit impasse and in particular the backstop which guarantees there will be no new border when Britain leaves the EU.

Mr Varadkar this week said he is still open to alternatives on the backstop. But the Government maintains that "no credible" options have been suggested, despite solutions proposed that involve technology and trade pacts.

The meeting in Dublin also comes as Mr Johnson this week faces open revolt in the House of Commons as government party MPs join forces with the Opposition to try to stymie his Brexit strategy and in particular any threat of a disorderly Brexit.

The confirmation of the meeting today also comes after an appeal by US vice president Mike Pence today that both Ireland negotiate with Britain in “good faith”.

Mr Varadkar has said previously he hopes that he and Mr Johnson, when they meet, can “share further their respective analyses on Brexit and to continue discussion of bilateral matters including Northern Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area".

Government officials are keen to emphasise though that there will be no negotiating next Monday on the Brexit deal and the backstop as this is something that is done by the EU.