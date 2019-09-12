News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boris Johnson puts price on Irish Sea bridge proposal

By Press Association
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 02:08 PM

Boris Johnson has said a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland would be “very good” – estimating the project would cost around €16.8bn.

The British Prime Minister revealed his thoughts on the ambitious proposal as he spoke to schoolchildren playing with a model container ship onboard lighthouse tender NLV Pharos on the Thames.

Mr Johnson told the children that he had recently been discussing the possibility of constructing a bridge over the Irish Sea.

Boris Johnson was visiting the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the Thames (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
He said: “(I was talking yesterday) about building a bridge from Stranraer in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland – that would be very good.

“It would only cost about £15 billion.”

It follows reports that Mr Johnson has asked government officials for advice on the costs and risks of such a project.

Boris Johnson first mooted the idea of a bridge while serving as foreign secretary (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The DUP – who prop up the Prime Minister’s minority government – support proposals for a bridge which they hope could bring economic benefits to Northern Ireland and Scotland, but it has also been touted as a potential solution to the controversial backstop.

Mr Johnson first mooted the idea while serving as foreign secretary, telling the Sunday Times last year: “What we need to do is build a bridge between our islands. Why don’t we? Why don’t we?

“There is so much more we can do, and what grieves me about the current approach to Brexit is that we are just in danger of not believing in ourselves, not believing in Britain.”

Mr Johnson last year reportedly suggested also building a bridge across the English Channel to connect the UK and France.

- Press Association

