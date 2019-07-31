Boris Johnson 'not entertaining' thoughts of a border poll, says DUP

Update: DUP leader Arlene Foster has said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has no intention of holding a border poll.

It comes after Mr Johnson concluded his meetings with the North's five main parties at Stormont.

Downing Street released a statement saying: “The discussions included Brexit, where the Prime Minister made clear that the UK would be leaving the EU on October 31 come what may, and restated his intention to do so with a deal.

“He said that in all scenarios, the Government is steadfast in its commitment to the Belfast-Good Friday Agreement and that in no circumstances would there be physical checks or infrastructure on the border.

“He also made clear his belief and commitment in the rigorous impartiality set out in the Belfast-Good Friday Agreement, while at the same time reaffirming his determination to strengthen the Union and Northern Ireland’s place within it."

As his cavalcade swept out of the estate, protesting Harland and Wolff shipyard workers shouted at Mr Johnson to save their jobs.

Ms Foster said he told her he would never be neutral on the Union, but would act in a neutral way in the administration of governance in Northern Ireland.

“You shouldn’t confuse the two and today I have heard those two matters confused quite regularly,” she said.

“He’ll never be neutral on the Union and talk of a border poll was not something he was entertaining."

“So we look forward to working with the new Prime Minister to strengthen the Union.”

On confidence and supply, DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds challenged Sinn Fein to rule out becoming a coalition partner in any future Irish government.

“If they criticise that so strongly as being contrary to the Good Friday Agreement then clearly they will not want to have anything to do with a future Dublin government, which they describe as the co-guarantors of the agreement, or perhaps they are being somewhat selective in their approach to this particular issue,” he said.

Ms Foster said: “Let me be very clear we are not going to apologise for delivering an extra £1 billion for the people of Northern Ireland.

“The fact we have been able to help the health service, the education system, the fact we are putting £150 million into a broadband system which has now been procured. The fact we have helped with roads infrastructure.

“Not any other party that has stood before you today has delivered one penny of money for the people of Northern Ireland, we have delivered that through our confidence and supply agreement and we will continue to work for the people of Northern Ireland, regardless of their background.

“Don’t forget this money goes directly to those people in services, through hospital care, we think that is something that should be celebrated and not denigrated in the way it has been done today.”

Ms Foster said the EU had to show willingness to strike a “sensible” Brexit deal.

“What we are focused on is supporting the Prime Minister in trying to get a deal,” she said.

“It is very clear it is the backstop that has caused all of the difficulties with the Withdrawal Agreement and therefore that needs to be the subject of focused negotiations to deal with it and therefore we will support the Prime Minister in doing that.”

The DUP has previously indicated a willingness to accept a backstop mechanism if it was time-limited.

Ms Foster said the Prime Minister had now said the Withdrawal Agreement and backstop were both dead.

“We have to find a different way forward and that’s what we need to do and that’s what we will support the Prime Minister in doing,” she said.

Earlier: Minister: Ireland has 'no interest in trapping UK in permanent backstop'

Ireland has no interest in “trapping” the UK in a permanent backstop arrangement, Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has said.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

There needs to be less of the "megaphone diplomacy and more of the round table discussions" on Brexit, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show.

"We have no interest in trapping - as has been suggested - the UK in a permanent backstop arrangement. It's an insurance policy that we hope would never be invoked."

The Withdrawal Agreement was negotiated and agreed in good faith between the sovereign government of the UK and the other 27 members of the EU and if the DUP or the UK government wishes to shift their red lines, then that is a different issue, he added.

Mr Creed said the backstop is part of the Withdrawal Agreement and it cannot be time-limited and was negotiated based on red lines insisted upon by the UK.

He added that a no-deal Brexit will impact on Ireland, the UK, and the rest the European union.

"I don't think it is good enough to say ‘I'll only negotiate when you tell me what I want to hear’. Boris Johnson needs to engage, we need to sit down, we need to be absolutely certain that the Withdrawal Agreement has been negotiated in good faith on the basis of red lines that the UK has insisted upon."

- Vivienne Clark

Earlier: Failure to hold border poll after no-deal Brexit ‘unthinkable’

A failure to hold a border poll in the event of a no-deal Brexit is “unthinkable”, Sinn Féin has told Boris Johnson.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald and senior colleagues pressed the case for a border poll during a bilateral meeting with the British Prime Minister at Stormont.

Under the terms of the Good Friday peace accord of 1998, the incumbent Northern Ireland Secretary must call a referendum on ending partition if there is evidence of a shift of public opinion in the North in favour of Irish unity. Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill after speaking to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs McDonald said she told Mr Johnson that provision of the agreement must be triggered in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“The way out of this for Ireland, if he is intent on crashing, if that’s the outcome, the way out for us democratically is to have a border poll and to allow Ireland and Irish people to decide our future,” she said.

Mrs McDonald accused Mr Johnson of being “complacent” about the damage she said the “Brexit nightmare” would inflict on the island of Ireland.

“His course of action, which seems to us that he has set the compass for a disorderly and a crash Brexit, we have challenged him very strongly on that policy,” she said.

“We set out very clearly that this would be catastrophic for the Irish economy, for Irish livelihoods, for our society, for our politics and for our peace accord.

“We made it clear to him that the extensive planning he tells us he is carrying out in respect of a potential crash Brexit has to include the constitutional question and the issue of a border poll here in Ireland.

“We have stated to him very clearly that Brexit in any event, but certainly a disorderly Brexit, represents in anybody’s language a dramatic change of circumstances on this island and it would be unthinkable in those circumstances that people would not be given the opportunity to decide on our future together.”

Asked what the Prime Minister’s response was to her call for a border poll, the Sinn Féin President said: “He obviously takes a different view on Brexit generally and the issue of the Union, no great surprise there.

“I have no doubt that he as a unionist and the British establishment, or elements of it, will rally against any notion of full democracy in Ireland – that position is centuries old.

“He’s not in a position to rule it out because it’s a provision of the Good Friday Agreement. He describes himself as a student of the Good Friday Agreement, he’s fully conversant with its provisions, so he has argued with us a matter of timing I would say, rather than a matter of substance.”

Mrs McDonald said any move to reintroduce direct rule at Stormont ahead of Brexit would be a “very dangerous escapade in turning the clock back”.

- Press Association