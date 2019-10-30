Border region not ‘lawless zone’, insists Garda commissioner

Garda commissioner Drew Harris has denied the border is in danger becoming a law-free zone again after a spate of violent attacks against Quinn Insurance directors and the targeted burning of a TD's family car.

Mr Harris insisted his officers are addressing the deepening crisis despite admitting gardai may need "specialist help" to remove posters in Cavan continuing to threaten Kevin Lunney and others in the region.

Speaking to reporters at two separate press conferences at Government Buildings on Wednesday, Mr Harris, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan attempted to stare down criminal border gangs.

The rare show of strength came after:

last month's violent abduction and torture of Quinn Insurance director Kevin Lunney

this week's arson attack on Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny's car outside his family home

posters remaining in place in Cavan threatening Quinn directors

and the involvement of five Irish people in the Essex human trafficking investigation

However, despite the deepening fears in the region, speaking to the Irish Examiner garda commissioner Drew Harris insisted the border is not in danger of returning to its dark past and becoming a law-free zone.

"I want to address this point. I do not accept the border area is lawless. I would point to the co-operation with the PSNI and the gardai, I would re-iterate the resources on the border.

"[So it is] the contrary. We are there to enforce the rule of law, we are there to ensure people can go about their business without the fear of crime, and we are determined to see that through," Mr Harris said.

Asked if the gardai are losing the battle with criminal border gangs who are continuing to threaten individuals and show no signs of backing down, Mr Harris said "I am the one who is confident".

He dismissed the criminal gang confidence by saying "what else should we expect", but declined to comment when asked about ongoing suggestions of a "paymaster" behind the ongoing violence.

Mr Harris declined to say if Quinn Insurance directors are being put under 24 hour protection. However, he confirmed other actions by gardai include plans to remove large posters in Cavan threatening individuals saying "specialist help" will be sought if needed.

During the same press conference, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan admitted "a number of unrelated incidents in the border area have given rise to public concern".

Charlie Flanagan praised the level of co-operation between the Irish and Northern Irish police forces (Brian Lawless/PA)

However, he insisted "every effort is being made to ensure they [gardai] bring the perpetrators of unacceptable acts of violence in recent times to justice", and outlined increased garda resources and specialist armed units for the region.

"The message to people along the border areas is those responsible for these heinous crimes will be brought to justice," Mr Flanagan said.

At an earlier press conference at Government Buildings, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there is "cause for concern" surrounding "death threats", the involvement of five Irish people in the Essex human trafficking case and "the recent attacks on the property of Quinn directors and Martin Kenny".

However, while acknowledge the threat to "the rule of law in this State", Mr Varadkar insisted "this State won't be found wanting in ensuring law and order prevails, and that people in the border counties can be assured of their peace and security".