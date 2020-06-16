Bord na Móna suspends peat harvesting and begins bog restoration work

Bord na Móna has suspended peat harvesting activities and started work on bog restoration but there will be no further job losses as a result. There will be an acceleration of the move away from peat with Bord na Móna's remaining harvesting operations for 2020 suspended. File image

All affected employees will be reassigned from peat harvesting into the company's Enhanced Peatland Rehabilitation Scheme.

The company says the scheme announced last October provides clarity for employees following last year's High Court ruling on peat extraction operations.

There will be an acceleration of the move away from peat with the company's remaining harvesting operations for 2020 suspended to enable the start of rehabilitation operations.

“Critically, this plan ensures that there will be no new job losses across Bord na Móna,” the company states.

Bord na Móna will commence work that will involve 65,000 hectares (c.160,000 acres) of its bogs this summer.

There is ongoing uncertainty around planning for peat harvesting that has become increasingly challenged since the High Court case.

The court found that, in the absence of primary legislation to comply with European environmental law, planning permission is needed for all peat extraction on bogs bigger than 30 hectares.

Bord na Mona is to continue the planning application process while exploring alternatives to peat and reducing the amount of peat from harvesting.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, says he will accelerate measures to support alternative work opportunities in bog restoration and rehabilitation following the company's decision.

Independent TD, Denis Naughten, says Bord na Móna's decision does in the short term provide security of employment for local staff, which in the current economic crisis, provides at least some respite for local families and businesses.