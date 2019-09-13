News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the Republic

Bord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the Republic
Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 01:45 PM

The head of Bord Bia has confirmed that the state agency recently approved a beef plant in Northern Ireland, run by Dawn Meats, to process cattle raised in the Republic.

Tara McCarthy also said that similar arrangements could follow in the UK depending on how long the beef dispute continues. Once the processors followed Bord Bia’s rules and procedures and submitted to occasional audits they could be approved.

Ms McCarthy told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the current crisis is "a huge challenge," but that there is a desire among retailers, processors and consumers that people continue to eat Irish beef.

Speaking at the annual conference in Kilkenny of the Agricultural Science Association, she added: "Unusually, and it is in a very unique circumstance at the moment, the product that's now on the market has had that further processing happening in the UK, but it’s still following the exact same rules of processing being inspected by Bord Bia," Ms McCarthy said of the Aldi stock.

Clearly we would love all of the value all of the time to be captured in Ireland but that’s not possible with the current impasse.

Asked if there was a possibility of Irish shops running out of Irish beef, Ms McCarthy said she did not know.

"I don’t know because I’m not aware, we’ve been talking to the retailers and our customers about their current stocks and to date they’re able to manage within the stocks available to them. It’s a chicken and egg, how long will this crisis go on and when will stocks run out.

It’s a finite issue and stocks could run out and it would be an awful shame for consumers not to have the option of buying Quality Assured Irish beef and we hope that never happens.

Ireland has "an international reputation" to maintain for its beef, she said.

READ MORE

Organiser of Paddy Jackson protest in Cork defends event

More on this topic

Shoppers beginning to see impact of beef crisis on the shelves, Aldi saysShoppers beginning to see impact of beef crisis on the shelves, Aldi says

Beef dispute: Ongoing impasse has farmers 'on the verge of tears', says Agriculture MinisterBeef dispute: Ongoing impasse has farmers 'on the verge of tears', says Agriculture Minister

'I understand the frustration' - Minister hopes beef crisis talks can resume today'I understand the frustration' - Minister hopes beef crisis talks can resume today

New hopes of talks to resolve beef crisisNew hopes of talks to resolve beef crisis


TOPIC: Beef price crisis

More in this Section

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officerMan appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officer

Nine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeupNine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeup

Family outraged after compassionate access given to Olivia Dunlea's killerFamily outraged after compassionate access given to Olivia Dunlea's killer

Coveney: Boris' Brexit approach has 'shaken' Good Friday AgreementCoveney: Boris' Brexit approach has 'shaken' Good Friday Agreement


Lifestyle

As a part of Scéal: A story of Irish Design, Kilkenny welcomes recent jewellery design graduates from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) Jewellery and Goldsmithing Course in Co Kilkenny to find Ireland’s best emerging jewellery designer in it’s ‘From Bench to Business’ programme.Wish List: From pots, perfume and jewellery collections

Garden designer and broadcaster Matthew Wilson takes a look at how tastes and trends have evolved through the decades.From crazy paving to patios: How tastes have evolved through the decades

Peter Dowdall looks at a trio of plants which provide fantastic colour and ground coverVigorous performers: A trio of plants that provide vibrant colour and ground cover

Kya deLongchamps explains why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture.Vintage View: Why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »