Books of evidence served on Kerry men accused of money-laundering

Books of evidence have been served on two Kerry men accused of money-laundering.

One of them faced two charges of money-laundering and two related to theft and fraud, and one man faced a single count of money-laundering.

Their cases will be listed for trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in 2019. They appeared at Cork District Court where they were served with books of evidence.

Michael O’Regan of 3 Monks Walk, Dennehy’s Boreen, Killarney, Co Kerry, is charged with four counts – two under the Theft and Fraud Act and two under money-laundering legislation.

O’Regan, 53, is charged with handling a stolen cheque in the amount of €2,700 at Bank of Ireland, 32 South Mall, Cork, on August 11, 2016, and a similar charge related to a stolen cheque for €4,800 at Bank of Ireland, North Square, Macroom, County Cork, on August 12, 2016.

READ MORE: Man who court heard migrated across Europe jailed for trespass and cannabis possession

In respect of both sets of circumstances, he is charged with engaging in concealing the source and ownership of property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely the cash sums of €2,700 and €4,800.

A second man - John O’Regan, 32, of 16 Willow Grove, Killarney, Co Kerry - faces one charge of concealing the source and ownership of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €1,700 in cash on July 28, 2016 at Bank of Ireland, 32 South Mall, Cork.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed service of books of evidence on the accused men. Judge Olann Kelleher sent the cases forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on February 4 2019.