Book of evidence served on woman accused of killing Santina Cawley

A book of evidence has been served on the woman accused of the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley at Boreenmanna Road in Cork in July.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against the accused forward from Cork District Court today to the Central Criminal Court. It will now be a matter for a date to be fixed at that court for a hearing of the trial by judge and jury for some time during 2020.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence had been served on the accused who was present in court.

On the application of Sgt Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Karen Harrington, 35, of 26 Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, Cork, faces a murder charge which states that on July 5 at Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, she did murder Santina Cawley.

Her solicitor, Eddie Burke, was present in court for the brief hearing.

At a recent hearing, Inspector Denis Lynch gave some background to the preparation of the garda file. “It is an extensive file. Two-hundred statements have been taken and there have been 430 lines of enquiry. The matter is being dealt with expediently by the state. There is also CCTV and other aspects,” he said.

Harrington is on High Court bail on her own €5,000 bond and on various conditions. Her address was given as Lakelands Crescent in Mahon, Cork. Harrington is to have no contact in any way whatsoever, directly or indirectly, with any witness involved including family members of the deceased. She is to stay away from Boreenmanna Road, and had to surrender her passport to gardaí and undertake not to apply for a new one.

When first charged with murder the defendant’s reply was noted as: “I don’t understand why I am getting charged. I didn’t murder no one.”

Two-year-old Santina was found with critical injuries in an apartment on the morning of July 5 and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died hours later.